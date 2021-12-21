This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
