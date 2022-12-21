Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.