This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
