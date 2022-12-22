For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Dothan Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Watch from FRI 5:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will se…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. You may w…
This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in th…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly c…
This evening in Dothan: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Dothan folks …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 d…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It shoul…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach…