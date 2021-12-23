Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.