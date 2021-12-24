 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

