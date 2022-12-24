For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
