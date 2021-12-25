 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

