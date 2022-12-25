Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.