Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

