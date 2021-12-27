 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

