Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.