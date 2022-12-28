 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

