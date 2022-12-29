 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

