Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

