This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low…
This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a m…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shou…