Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.