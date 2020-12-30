Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.