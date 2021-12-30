This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
