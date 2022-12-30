Dothan's evening forecast: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
