Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.