Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.