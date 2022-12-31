This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 …
Dothan's evening forecast: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Dothan area Monday. Th…
This evening in Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's foreca…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. …
Temperatures in Dothan will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see …
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 de…