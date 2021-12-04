Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.