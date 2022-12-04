This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We wil…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.