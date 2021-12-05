Dothan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
