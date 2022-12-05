 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

