Dothan's evening forecast: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Part…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's l…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…