Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

