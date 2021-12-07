For the drive home in Dothan: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
