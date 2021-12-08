 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert