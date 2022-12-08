Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.