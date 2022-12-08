For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and va…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tod…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expec…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We wil…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in …
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…