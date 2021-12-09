 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder is possible late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

