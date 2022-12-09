 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

