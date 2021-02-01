Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
