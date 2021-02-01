 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert