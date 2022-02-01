 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

