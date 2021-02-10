Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with some fog possible late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
