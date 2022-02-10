Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.