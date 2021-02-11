This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
