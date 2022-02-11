 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

