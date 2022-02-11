Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…