 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert