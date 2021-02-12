Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.