Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
