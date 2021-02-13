 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

