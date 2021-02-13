For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
