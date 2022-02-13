For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…