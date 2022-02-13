 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert