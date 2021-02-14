Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
