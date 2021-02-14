 Skip to main content
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

