 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Dothan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert