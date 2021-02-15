This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
