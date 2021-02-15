Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Dothan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.