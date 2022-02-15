Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
