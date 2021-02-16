Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.