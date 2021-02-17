Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.