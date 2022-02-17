Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
