For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
