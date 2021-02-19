Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.